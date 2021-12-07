I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have had another dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The pair made a jibe relating to today's leaked video showing Number 10 staff joking about a Christmas lockdown party.
In response to an ITV report, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”
Earlier, Mr Johnson refused to deny a Christmas party took place after a newspaper report that staff were asked to bring “Secret Santa” gifts.
Appearing live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Dec opened their skit with: "It is all change in camp now though because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader by the gift of a secret vote.
Ant replied: "And that means David's reign is over.
"But they weren't celebrating, they didn’t have a party. They categorically deny any suggestions they had a party.
"And this fictional party definitely didn't involve cheese and wine or a secret Santa."
To remove all element of doubt as to what the pair were referring to, Dec finished by saying "Evening Prime Minister!" while making a 'we see you' sign with his fingers, before adding an ominous, "For now..."
Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, appeared on the 17th series of the show in 2017.
He was the fifth person to be eliminated from the show, finishing in seventh place.
