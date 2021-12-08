Beer lovers look no further than Aldi for your Christmas gift to yourself with a perfect draft machine now in stock.
Aldi is stocking the Philips Perfect Draft Machine for just £219.99, perfect for beer lovers.
These machines usually retail from £250-£290.
The offer is an online exclusive, so you won’t be able to find it in your local store.
The draft machine gives up to 30 days of fresh beer and chills to 3°C.
Its design has a solid insulation and features an LCD display so you can keep track of the temperature, volume and freshness of the beer.
Kegs are sold separately and can be purchased at a number of retailers online including Beer Hawk where kegs can be purchased for as little as £30.
As the spend is over £30, you’ll get free delivery. It also comes with a two-year guarantee so you can be confident that your beer will stay fresh and cold no matter what.
You can buy the Philips Perfect Draft Machine on the Aldi website here.
