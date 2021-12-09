Domino's Pizza has asked its customers to stop sending takeaway pizzas to Gwrych Castle, where I'm A Celebrity is filmed.
The pizza chain tweeted on Thursday December 9 that hopeful fans of the show had tried to order some food for the campmates, but they were unable to get the takeout through the gates.
"Yes, we know the campmates deserve something tasty after all the Bushtucker Trials, but please stop ordering pizzas to the castle," Dominos tweeted.
"We can't get them through the gates, so you favourite celebrities aren't getting a pizza the action.
"(The crew are quite happy though.)" it said.
READ MORE: Ant and Dec make another dig at Boris Johnson on I'm A Celebrity - watch here
Very important announcement... please read 👇#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CbTDCXX5BN— Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) December 9, 202
One hilarious Twitter user said: "Can’t you use a helicopter and do a parachute drop?!"
"We'll call our Rhyl store and see where the helicopter's at," Dominos replied.
We'll call our Rhyl store and see where the helicopter's at— Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) December 9, 2021
This year, Dominos are serving their first-ever festive pizza, with turkey breast marinated in aromatic sage and onion, traditional Cumberland sausage, and crispy bacon to give you a taste of the top trimmings.
The limited-edition pizza comes on fresh dough with its signature vine-ripened tomato sauce and can be ordered via Deliveroo.
If you're in the mood for something sweet, they are now also offering cookies with After Eight chocolate, perfect to finish off the alternative festive menu.
Dominos can be bought in-store on online via Deliveroo.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.