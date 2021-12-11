Aldi has launched a new range of beauty gifts just in time for Christmas.

The range includes favourites from Aldi's beauty brand Lacura, including the famous Caviar cream and Ebony Rose range.

Customers will be able to get all the best beauty products at home for a fraction of the price of other branded beauty products.

The new range is currently available online and in-store, but shoppers will have to be quick because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi's Lacura festive gifts

For the first time, beauty fans can get their hands on two Caviar gift sets, featuring the best-seller products.

With a choice of two sets, the first includes Caviar Eye Cream and the brand-new Overnight Sleep Mask and Intensive Serum, while the second includes everyone's favourite Caviar Day and Night Creams and Caviar Sheet Mask.

Both gift sets are priced at just £12.99.

Caviar cream and K Beauty sets (Aldi)

Also back by popular demand is the luxurious Ebony Rose range in a complete set.

Setting you back only £14.99, this set features the Ebony Rose Mask, Face and a brand-new Eye Cream, using the power of Black Rose to ease fatigue and brighten skin.

Need to give your hair some TLC over the festive period?

The Lacura Hair Mask Gift Set includes Aldi’s hair mask using Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Fig Water to protect your hair.

Hair mask set (Aldi)

Also in the set is a detangling brush and a microfibre towel, all for £9.99.

Finally, there is the new K Beauty gift set, perfect for those who like a fresh, dewy complexion.

The gift set is great value, including the H20 Mask, Avocado Retinol Eye Cream, Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Pineapple Bright Serum for £14.99.

Shop the full Lacura beauty range on Aldi's website.