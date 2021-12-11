Supermarkets across the UK are recalling a number of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.
Tesco, Co-op and Iceland are among the supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items bought in-store and return it to the point of sale.
Food allergies, incorrect packaging and choking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of product recalls.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.
Lidl
Lidl is recalling Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product.
Deluxe Stuffed Dates
Product details:
- Pack size: 240g
- Batch code: 21301/196
- Best before: 21 January 2022
Tesco
Tesco has issued a recall of a small amount of packs of sauce as they contain milk but the packaging fails to mention the ingredient.
The error makes it a health risk to consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce
Product details:
- Pack size: 180g
- Use by: 21 November 2021
- Allergens: Milk
Co-op
Co-op is recalling Co-op Salmon En Croute because it contains undeclared prawns (crustaceans) which is not mentioned on the label.
The packagaing error means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to prawns or crustaceans.
Co-op Salmon En Croute
Product details:
- Pack size: 400g
- Batch code: WO140950
- Use by: 11 November 2021
- Allergens: Crustaceans
Iceland
Iceland is recalling Iceland Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Iceland Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices
Product details:
- Pack size: 115g
- Use by: 3 November 2021
- Allergens: Milk
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s is recalling by Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.
by Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara
Product details:
- Pack size: 400g
- Use by: 30 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S Sticky BBQ Wings and Chinese Style Wings because they contain soya which is not mentioned on the label.
M&S Sticky BBQ Wings
Product details:
- Use by: 03 November 2021
- Allergens: Soya
M&S Chinese Style Wings
Product details:
- Use by: 03 November 2021
- Allergens: Soya
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to incorrect date labelling. A small number of packs have been incorrectly labelled with a ‘use by’ date of 10 January 2022.
M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls
Product details:
- Pack size: 296g
- Use by: 10 January 2022
Asda
Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label. The error makes it a potental health risk.
Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka
Product details:
- Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)
- Best before: February 2023
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds because some packs contain hazelnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.
Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds
Product details:
- Pack size: 180g
- Best before: November 2022
- Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)
Morrisons
Morrisons has issued an urgent recall over a it’s own brand chocolate-covered ice cream amid health fears.
Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled over fears it may contain pieces of plastic.
The Food Standards Agency issued the health warning over the dairy product stating “the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat”.
Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream
Product details:
- Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)
- Best before: February 2023
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Waitrose & partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers
- Pack size: 200g
- Batch code: all
- Use by: All date codes
Tesco
Tesco is recalling Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream and Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
Product details:
Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream
- Pack size: 450ml
- Batch code: All Batches
- Best before: June 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream
- Pack size: 450ml
- Batch code: All Batches
- Best before: June 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Sainsbury's
SFC Wholesale Ltd is recalling The Original SFC Bargain Box as it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The Original SFC Bargain Box
- Pack size:700g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 30th September 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Aldi
Aldi is recalling Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices because they contain barley (gluten) and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.
Due to an error in packaging some items may be filled with the wrong product making it a possible health risk to consumers.
Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices
- Pack size: 300g
- Use by: 16 August 2021
- Allergens: Gluten (barley), Mustard
Lidl
Lidl is recalling My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.
The incorrect label makes the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip
- Pack size: 560g
- Best before: All Dates
- Allergens: Milk
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s is recalling On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.
The product is therefore a possible health risk to consumers with and allergy or intollerance to milk or milk constituents.
The incorrect label means some packs could contain cheese and tomato pasta rather than spicy chicken pasta as specified on the label.
Product details:
Sainsbury's On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta
- Pack size: 275g
- Use by: 30 August 2021
- Allergens: Milk
Quorn Foods
Quorn Foods, popular for its range vegetarian products, is sold in all major UK supermarkets.
The company is recalling Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices because it contains wheat (gluten).
The product is labelled with a gluten free logo which makes it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.
Product details:
Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices:
- Pack size: 170g
- Use by: All date codes
- Allergens: Gluten (wheat)
