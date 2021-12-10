Domino's has unveiled headcam footage of a failed pizza delivery to the I'm a Celeb castle as the company pleads with customers to stop sending campmates pizzas.
The pizza chain has released the footage after the local Domino’s Rhyl store received numerous orders to be delivered to Gwrych Castle, addressed to various members of the 2021 line-up.
On Thursday, December 9, Domino's asked hopeful fans of the show to stop ordering food for the campmates.
It pleaded with customers on Twitter: "Yes, we know the campmates deserve something tasty after all the Bushtucker Trials, but please stop ordering pizzas to the castle.
Very important announcement... please read 👇#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CbTDCXX5BN— Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) December 9, 2021
"We can't get them through the gates, so you favourite celebrities aren't getting a pizza the action."
"(The crew are quite happy though.)" it said.
Watch Domino's headcam footage of failed pizza delivery to I'm a Celeb castle
As we can see from the Rhyl driver's security camera, the pizzas haven't made it to any of the campmates.
Instead, they were accepted by the show's organisers and were a treat for the I'm A Celeb production crew.
