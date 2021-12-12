For the pet lovers among us, we spend our nights curled up on the sofa (usually the edge of it) with our furry friends sprawled beside us.

Our pets truly make themselves at home relaxing on our furniture.

But if you sometimes wish you had a bit more space to stretch out yourself, Aldi has the answer to your problems with its new range of pet furniture.

Yes, you can buy your pet its own couch to sit on.

Western Telegraph: Aldi's pet couch (Aldi)Aldi's pet couch (Aldi)

Aldi's pet furniture range

The range includes a grey sofa and two scalloped chairs in grey and blue, so your pet can relax in style and blend in with your living room aesthetic.

These stylish furniture pieces are only available to order online, so you won’t find them in your local supermarket.

Western Telegraph: Aldi pet chair (Aldi)Aldi pet chair (Aldi)

The grey sofa is £59.99 and is made of plywood, foam and fabric construction preventing cold airflow by being elevated off the floor.

The scalloped chair is £44.99 and is suitable for both small cats and dogs.

The chairs can be ordered online today, and the couch can be pre-ordered with an estimated dispatch date of December 14.

 

Order your pet furniture on the Aldi website here.