For the pet lovers among us, we spend our nights curled up on the sofa (usually the edge of it) with our furry friends sprawled beside us.
Our pets truly make themselves at home relaxing on our furniture.
But if you sometimes wish you had a bit more space to stretch out yourself, Aldi has the answer to your problems with its new range of pet furniture.
Yes, you can buy your pet its own couch to sit on.
Aldi's pet furniture range
The range includes a grey sofa and two scalloped chairs in grey and blue, so your pet can relax in style and blend in with your living room aesthetic.
These stylish furniture pieces are only available to order online, so you won’t find them in your local supermarket.
The grey sofa is £59.99 and is made of plywood, foam and fabric construction preventing cold airflow by being elevated off the floor.
The scalloped chair is £44.99 and is suitable for both small cats and dogs.
The chairs can be ordered online today, and the couch can be pre-ordered with an estimated dispatch date of December 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.