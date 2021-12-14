Aldi has launched a new premium dinner party wine pack in time for Christmas.

The range includes six top restaurant quality wines, chosen with Sommelier Ronan Sayburn, priced at £97.44.

Mr Sayburn has worked at several Michelin-starred restaurants including Gordon Ramsay’s 3 Michelin-starred restaurant in Chelsea, the Savoy and Claridge’s.

New research from Aldi reveals that dinner parties are on the rise, with choosing the most suitable wine named as the main worry for a third of hosts.

The pack is sure to impress guests as the wine selection would cost more than £100 per bottle if purchased in a restaurant.

Aldi Dinner Party Pack (Aldi)

Mr Sayburn said starting a dinner party with a wine such as sparkling or a Sauvignon Blanc will get tastebuds going, before moving to rich whites, light reds, full reds and finally sweet or fortified wines.

"The best thing about this pack is it’s ready-made for hosts so they don’t have to worry about buying a selection of wines that will impress – and it’s all incredible value.

"My top tip is to prepare glassware in advance too. It means they don’t need to rush around on the night and can focus instead on finishing their food and enjoying the party."

Ronan Sayburn (Aldi)

Here are the wines included in the Aldi Sommelier Dinner Party Pack

Winemaster’s Lot 2020 Pouilly-Fumé: A classic, zesty, and lively Sauvignon Blanc from France’s Loire valley.

Lemon, with fresh-cut grass asparagus aromas.

It makes the perfect aperitif or is great served with smoked salmon or oysters.

A bottle of Pouilly-Fumé would set you back £215 at Dinner by Heston.

2020 Chablis Premier Cru: One of the classic wines of France, from the Northern part of Burgundy.

This crisp and lean chardonnay reflects its cool climate and limestone soils with tangy saline freshness and steely finish.

A perfect accompaniment to smoked salmon or shellfish.

A bottle of Chablis Premier Cru costs £105 at Rules.

2019 Specially Selected Priorat: This mountainous region, not far from Barcelona, produces full-bodied, concentrated, and elegant wine with dark berry, herbs and meaty chorizo spice.

An excellent wine for BBQ meats and slow-roasted beef ribs.

£178 is the cost of a premium Priorat at Dinner by Heston.

2016 Specially Selected Sauternes – This is a classic sweet wine from Bordeaux.

A Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc blend affected by Noble Rot that gives beautiful flavours of fresh peaches and orange marmalade.

A great wine with Apricot Tart or Crème Brulee.

Sauternes is popular at Dinner by Heston where at bottle is priced at £125.

Winemaster’s Lot Amarone: From hillsides close to Lake Garda in Northern Italy, this wine is deep and concentrated but as smooth as silk, coffee, figs, dark morello cherry fruit and a touch of raspberry.

A must with classic Italian pasta ragu and meatballs.

Amarone is popular at Madison London, where they charge £90 per bottle.

2018 Le Moulin Teyroud, Châteauneuf-du-Pape: A classic wine produced in France’s Southern Rhône.

Grapes are grown in the Mediterranean sun and ripe and full, with a generous warming palate of black pepper, strawberry and a full meaty, spicy palate.

A big wine that works well with hearty stews and rich meats such as lamb and oxtail.

A favourite at Michelin-starred restaurants, Châteauneuf-du-Pape costs £105 per bottle at Rules.

The new range is currently available online but shoppers will have to be quick because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Purchase via Aldi's website here.