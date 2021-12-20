Aldi has announced the return of its best-selling heated airer just in time for the New Year.

The heated airer has 20 heated bars and a cover that can trap hot air, making it more efficient. 

The airer is available for the bargain price of £39.99 online and in-store. 

It is also collapsible making it ideal for anyone with a lack of space, perfect for storing away when you have guests over. 

Western Telegraph: Aldi's heated airier is back (Aldi) Aldi's heated airier is back (Aldi)

The airer has previously sold out in the blink of a dry, so shoppers need to be quick if they want to get their hands on it.

Drying clothes has never been easier, or cheaper!

It is back online on Aldi's website or in-store this December. 

Aldi was recently revealed as the cheapest supermarket for buying Christmas dinner, according to consumer group Which?. 

Customers can buy 10 ingredients for a festive meal for six for under £30 at four different supermarkets, according to the survey.

A basket of food including turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding comes in at £28.17 at Aldi.

You can buy your Christmas dinner with all the trimmings in-store and online via Aldi's website. 