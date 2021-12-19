Aldi and Lidl middle aisles are the scene of many weekly shops related crimes. You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.

The middle aisle is far too tempting and we can’t be blamed for bowing to the various temptations.

This week, the options are aplenty in both stores. So hold on to your purses because with everything from acupressure mats and bread makers, you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for.

Aldi middle aisle

Kirkton House Ivory Cocktail Set

Kirkton House Ivory Cocktail Set (Aldi)

Christmas is coming and there couldn’t be a better excuse to glam up your nights with homemade cocktails, and this stylish cocktail set is perfect for those festive nights in.

Kirkton House Ivory Ice Bucket

If you’re having a drinks night in, why not add this ice bucket to your shopping list? It has a 1.85L capacity and comes with tongs.

Kirkton House Ivory Ice Bucket (Aldi)

You can pick this up in stores for £14.99.

Ambiano Bread Maker 550W

Ambiano Bread Maker 550W (Aldi)

This Ambiano Bread Maker is available on the Aldi website. It contains:

1 x Bread maker

1 x Measuring cup

1 x Measuring spoon

1 x Bread pan

1 x Kneading paddle

1 x Hook

1 x Instruction manual

1 x Warranty card

It also has a dough setting, allowing you to prepare your very own pizza dough within the bread maker and transfer it to a conventional oven for baking.

Lidl middle aisle

Sanitas Shoulder & Neck Heat Pad

These winter nights have made it so much easier to stay in and watch movies under a blanket. Head to Lidl to take your cosy nights to the next level with this heated shoulder and neck pad.

Sanitas Shoulder & Neck Heat Pad (Lidl)

Just £17.99, it has 6 heat settings and is machine washable.

Livarno Home Acupressure Mat with Pillow

Livarno Home Acupressure Mat with Pillow (Lidl)

This acupressure mat and pillow is just £14.99. It has over 6000 spines similar to acupuncture needles that help stimulate the release of endorphins that instantly relieve stress, anxiety and tension.

Sanitas TENS Pain Relief Device

This pain device can be purchased in Lidl stores for just £19.99. It used electrical nerve stimulation to relieve pain without medication by attaching to your body.

Sanitas TENS Pain Relief Device (Lidl)

It had 20 intensity levels and you can choose from fittings for your wrist and lower arm, knee and elbow, ankle and shoulder.

