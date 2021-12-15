It’s just 10 days until Christmas, and the time to start stocking up on goodies for the big day has begun.
The festive season truly is a great time for the foodies among us, but with all the other expenses at this time of year, spending a fortune on food isn’t ideal.
Thankfully, Lidl has announced it has reduced the cost of its Christmas veg to just 19p!
Yes, 19p for your Christmas veggies.
The price stretches across carrots, parsnips, mini roasts, red cabbage, Echalion shallots, and of course, brussels sprouts.
Shoppers can pick up all this for just £1.14.
These brilliant bargains will be available in stores nationwide from Thursday, December 16 while stocks last.
Martin Kottbauer, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, comments: “This year, like always, we want to help our shoppers enjoy the highest quality produce for the best value.
"As we look forward to delivering a brilliant Christmas for our customers, they can rely on the fact we won’t be beaten on price.”
Lidl’s 19p vegetables are available in store from Thursday, December 16 and available while stocks last.
