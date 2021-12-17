The party season has begun and whether you're having knees up on Zoom or do at home, we've got some sparkling cocktails for you to try.
Aldi's own-label Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut is the second best-selling Champagne in the UK, second to Moët & Chandon.
The supermarket has teamed up with TV mixologist, Pritesh Mody, often seen on Sunday Brunch, to bring the best festive cocktails using Aldi's famous Champagne.
If you're looking for a non-alcoholic version, this Zerozecco Sparkling White Spumante Bianco is a great alternative.
In the need of some new glassware? Aldi is selling these Lustre Rib Champagne Saucers or these Rib Champagne Saucers in pink and clear for just £9.99.
The recipes are perfect if you're after something a little different and want to make the Christmas period pop!
Aldi's Champagne Cocktails
Rhubarb & Ginger French 75: (£2.69 per serving)
A classic cocktail held to high esteem, the French 75 is a staple on all high-end, luxury bar menus.
Traditional winter-warming citrus fruits and spices provide a lively, Christmassy twist to this elegant, timeless favourite.
Ingredients:
- 35ml Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
- 15ml Lemon Juice
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
- 100ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
Method:
- Shake gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into an ice filled shaker
- Strain liquid into a Champagne coupe.
- Garnish with an orange twist and a cardamom pod
Christmas Cosmopolitan: (£2.53 per serving)
A festive twist on an old time classic, this fruity Christmas Cosmopolitan is made with cranberry juice and lime and makes for the ultimate party tipple!
Ingredients:
- 50ml Infusionist Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur
- 25ml Cranberry Juice
- 25ml Lime Juice
- 75ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
- Orange peel for garnish
Method
- Set the Champagne aside and shake the other ingredients with ice. Strain into a prosecco glass. Top with Champagne!
- Garnish with an orange peel twist
Bitter Sweet Spritz: (£1.09 per serving)
A delicious non-alcoholic interpretation of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz, with a festive twist of course!
Ingredients:
Method:
- Hand squeeze juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan, then also place the remaining skin into the pan
- Add all the remaining ingredients into the pan
- Bring to the boil (giving a stir to ensure the marmalade mixes through the liquid)
- Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes
- Pour into a jar or bottle and leave in the fridge until chilled
- This cordial can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks
Serve:
- Pour 35ml of cordial into an ice-filled glass
- Top with 175ml of Zerozecco
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.