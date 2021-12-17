The party season has begun and whether you're having knees up on Zoom or do at home, we've got some sparkling cocktails for you to try. 

Aldi's own-label Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut is the second best-selling Champagne in the UK, second to Moët & Chandon.

The supermarket has teamed up with TV mixologist, Pritesh Mody, often seen on Sunday Brunch, to bring the best festive cocktails using Aldi's famous Champagne. 

If you're looking for a non-alcoholic version, this Zerozecco Sparkling White Spumante Bianco is a great alternative. 

In the need of some new glassware? Aldi is selling these Lustre Rib Champagne Saucers or these Rib Champagne Saucers in pink and clear for just £9.99. 

The recipes are perfect if you're after something a little different and want to make the Christmas period pop!

Aldi's Champagne Cocktails

Rhubarb & Ginger French 75: (£2.69 per serving)

A classic cocktail held to high esteem, the French 75 is a staple on all high-end, luxury bar menus.

Traditional winter-warming citrus fruits and spices provide a lively, Christmassy twist to this elegant, timeless favourite. 

Western Telegraph: Rhubarb & Ginger French 75 (Aldi)Rhubarb & Ginger French 75 (Aldi)

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Shake gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into an ice filled shaker
  • Strain liquid into a Champagne coupe.
  • Garnish with an orange twist and a cardamom pod

Christmas Cosmopolitan: (£2.53 per serving)

A festive twist on an old time classic, this fruity Christmas Cosmopolitan is made with cranberry juice and lime and makes for the ultimate party tipple!

Ingredients:

Method

  • Set the Champagne aside and shake the other ingredients with ice.  Strain into a prosecco glass. Top with Champagne!
  • Garnish with an orange peel twist

Bitter Sweet Spritz: (£1.09 per serving)

A delicious non-alcoholic interpretation of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz, with a festive twist of course!

Western Telegraph: Bitter Sweet Spritz (Aldi)Bitter Sweet Spritz (Aldi)

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Hand squeeze juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan, then also place the remaining skin into the pan
  • Add all the remaining ingredients into the pan
  • Bring to the boil (giving a stir to ensure the marmalade mixes through the liquid)
  • Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes
  • Pour into a jar or bottle and leave in the fridge until chilled
  • This cordial can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks

Serve: 

  • Pour 35ml of cordial into an ice-filled glass
  • Top with 175ml of Zerozecco

 