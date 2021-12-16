With under two weeks until the big day, the time for stocking up the fridge has begun.
From extra cheeses for nibbling, veg for the big day and of course securing your turkey and cranberry sauce, there’s lots of food to be bought in the lead up to Christmas.
But Christmas is already an expensive time of year, and spending a fortune on food really isn’t ideal, especially when you take into account all your Christmas dinner trimmings!
But Aldi has got our back with its announcement that it has reduced all its Christmas veg to just 19p.
Yes, you read that right, 19p!
The supermarket was recently named Multiple Fruit and Vegetable Retailer of the Year at the FPC Fresh Awards 20211 and has reduced its six most popular Christmas veggies to help you avoid breaking the bank this festive season.
Shoppers can pick up bags of carrots, white potatoes, parsnips, red and white cabbage, brussels sprouts and swede for the low price of 19p each.
But a deal like this must have its downsides, surely?
Think again, Aldi carefully plans any promotions and works with British growers on a seasonally or annual fixed cost price. That means, regardless of promotional activity in store, growers receive the same fair price as usual.
You can pick up your Christmas veggies in stores now or online via click and collect on the Aldi website.
