Currys has launched new PS5 stock this morning - but you'll have to be quick.
The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.
Customers are able to purchase the in-demand console now via the Currys website.
Following its November release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.
Buy PS5s with Currys
Stock already appears to be low with Currys PlayStation5 bundles and stock.
Some PlayStation5 sets are already selling out while some Currys PS5 bundles only have click and collect in-store options available.
You can get the popular PlayStation5 via the Currys website here.
Why is it so hard to buy a PS5?
The PS5 the fastest-selling console in the company’s history.
The gaming giant said the console, which was released in November 2020, continues to outpace sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.
The record-breaking sales come despite ongoing issues with supply because of a global computer chip shortage linked to the pandemic.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.