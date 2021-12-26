Aldi and Lidl have some exciting items coming to their middle aisles after the Christmas weekend.

If you're looking for a few bargains into the period between Christmas and New Year the supermarkets might be able to help out.

Sometimes the middle aisle is just too tempting and things just fall into our trolleys. Tell us we’re not the only ones!

We’ve put together a list of some of the highlights to look out for from Monday December 27.

Aldi

REKA Rugged DAB Radio

REKA Rugged DAB Radio (Aldi)

Described as "the perfect companion to your garage or at-home workshop" on the Aldi website the REKA Rugged DAB Radio seems ideal for that environment.

It is made to be impact resistant as well as splashproof, meaning it will be very tough to damage in any respect.

You can buy this from the Aldi website and in stores for £59.99

Killarney Tree (Artificial)

Killarney Tree (Aldi)

Although Christmas is now out of the way, planning ahead for next year doesn't hurt either.

This Killarney Tree is 7.5 feet tall, with a metal stand for sturdiness plus frosted tips for added detail.

Plus, it is currently available at a 20% discount.

You can buy this from the Aldi website and in stores for £79.99.

Round Black Faux Fur Stool

Round Black Faux Fur Stool (Aldi)

This Round Black Faux Fur Stool can add a cosy little piece of furniture to your living room.

It can also be an added highlight for your bedroom, with the faux fur top allowing it be comfortable.

You can buy this from the Aldi website and in stores for £14.99.

Lidl

Livarno Living Folding Step Stool

Livarno Step Stool (Lidl)

From Monday December 27 Lidl have a number of products on sale related to the household and cleaning.

First up is this Livarno Folding Step Stool which is described as "practical for use around the house" on its website page.

It has non-slip surfaces on its feet and can support a weight up to 150kg.

You can buy this from the Lidl website and in stores for £4.99.

Livarno Home 36L Flexible Tub

Livarno Flexible Tub (Lidl)

Another household item for a low price comes in the form of the Livarno Home Flexible Tub.

It's made from waterproof and tearproof material so should be useful when needed.

You can buy this from the Lidl website and in stores for £4.99.

Steam Iron

Lidl Steam Iron (Lidl)

This steam iron is described as having a "high-quality ceramic-coated soleplate" on its website page, which is able to glide "smoothly" over multiple kinds of fabric.

Additionally, it comes with steam and spray functions.

You can buy this from the Lidl website and in stores for £7.99.