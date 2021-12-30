The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, December 30.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi's Specialbuys

Top tech, Winter fashion essentials and kitchen appliances feature in this week's Aldi Specialbuys.

One of the top items in Aldi's Specialbuys is already selling fast as people hop on the bargain fast.

The Maginon In Ear Bluetooth Earphones cost just £24.99 - giving you the chance to play your favourite playlists with one of the hottest technology trends of 2021.

The case offers three hours worth of charge time while the earbuds last for 1.5 hours.

The Maginon In Ear Bluetooth earphones also have a built-in microphone for telephone function, Siri and Google phone use.

You can add the Maginon earphones to your basket via the Aldi website here.

If you want to stay warm this Winter, Aldi is selling these INOC Men and Women's Sport base layers.

Coming in pink or grey colours, these online exclusives made with merino wool will create thermo physical comfort - providing the perfect balance between humidity and warmth.

For £29.99, you can buy this warm layering option in grey or pink via the Aldi website only.

Photos via Aldi.

The Ambiano Digital Food Steamer is among Aldi's Specialbuys this week for just £19.99.

Steaming your food is not only more economical but helps keep nutrients, taste and colour in your food.

This Ambiano steamer features stackable steaming baskets for easy storage, a 45 minute digital timer, digital display and 'keep warm' function ready for seconds.

Meanwhile, for the beauty lovers in your life, this LED-lit classic table mirror with 5x magnification is available for £14.99 - in colours silver and rose gold.

The Classic Table Mirror GMD710D by Visage is perfect for makeup and facial care - offering you warm or cold white LED lamps.

You can find the full list of Aldi's Specialbuys from Thursday, December 30, on the website.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl has stepped up the Middle Aisle offer this week with items perfect for DIY home renovations in the New Year.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle Aisle products on offer from Decemember 30, 2021.

If you're ringing in 2022 with some home decorating and DIY projects, why not invest in the Parkside 20V Cordless Drill Set for £39.99?

This Parkside drill has a powerful motor with 2-speed gearbox, a high-performance 20V Lithium-Ion battery, 60-minute fast charger, integrated LED work light and more.

You can also find the Parkside Digital Heat Gun - a universal tool for stripping, shaping or heating with a heat range reaching between 50-650°C.

The heat gun - which comes with a three year warranty - can also be used to light barbecues.

Some of the best Middle Aisle products from Lidl, pictured.

You can also buy Lidl's classic red Metal Tool Box, featuring four side compartments and a deep base compartment, for £22.99.

You can fit 2kg in each compartment and 5kg in the main compartment.

For muddy boots, Lidl is selling the durable Livarno Home Coir Doormat for just £4.99.

This welcoming doormat spans 45 x 75cm with non-slip features.

You can also find these hard-wearing Parkside Men’s Thermal Work Trousers with a soft and warm lining.

These thermal work trousers have a partly elasticated waistband as well as water-repelling BIONIC-FINISH ECO technology, practical pockets for tools, mobile phones, tape measures and more.

The Parkside Men's Thermal Work Trousers cost £11.99.

You can find the full list on the Lidl website.