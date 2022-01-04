Stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr is offering free tickets to his latest tour Terribly Funny for NHS and emergency staff that hold a Blue Light Card.

Blue Light workers can enter to get free tickets for their chosen date and venue via the Blue Light Tickets website where you can enter a ballot.

Dates for the shows are set for the end of January with shows based in Kent, Bristol, Llandudno, Wirral, Surrey, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and West Yorkshire.

The offering of free tickets is to show thanks and appreciation to the blue light community as they worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and helped keep the nation afloat. 

What brands will be offering discounts under Blue Light Card?

●      Buyagift

●      Footasylum

●      Gymshark

●      Halfords

●      KitchenAid

●      MyProtein

●      New Look

●      Ray-Ban

●      River Island

●      Samsung

●      Shark

●      Sports Direct

How to apply for a Blue Light Card?

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online via their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.