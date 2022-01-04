After splurging a little too much at Christmas, your bank account will thank you for shopping Iceland's up to 50 percent off sale.

Whether you're looking to save a few pennies this January or you're looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, we've got you covered.

The supermarket has slashed its prices across some of your favourite brands including Birds Eye, Comfort, Surf, Heinz and more.

We've put together a list of some of our top picks so that you don't have to go far to find a bargain.

A woman shopping on her phone. Credit: PA

Iceland up to 50 percent off sale

Dolmio Bolognese Smooth Tomato Pasta Sauce

Iceland is offering customers free pasta when they buy

When your purchase three of the Dolmio pasta sauce jars for just £1, you can get your pasta for free.

The deal includes its bolognese sauce as well as its smooth tomato sauce, tomato and cheese bake sauce and more.

Shop the meal deal now.

Birds Eye Chicken Dippers

If you've given up on Veganuary already, these chicken dippers will be perfect treat for you and the whole family.

The 22-dipper bag is now half price, down from £3.

Pick up a bag for £1.50.

Comfort Jasmine and Strawberry Fabric Conditioner

Iceland has slashed the prices of its favourite brands including Comfort.

This Jasmine and Strawberry Fabric Conditioner is available for half price, down from £5.

You can now take on 2022 as fresh as a daisy for just £2.50.

Iceland 4 100 percent British Beef Quarter Pounders

These 100 percent Beef Quarter Pounders will make you feel like summer has come already.

The four-pack has been reduced by 50 percent from £2.40.

You can treat the family now for just £1.20.

Surf Tropical Lily 3 in 1 capsules Washing Capsules

Everyday essentials shouldn't break the bank and with Iceland's up to half price sale, they don't have to.

These 3 in 1 capsules have been reduced by 50 percent, down from £5.50.

Get 18 washes for £2.75.

Shop the full Iceland up to 50 percent off sale via the Iceland website.