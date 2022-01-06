Lidl customers could win £25,000 when doing their weekly shop in stores, thanks to a new in-app feature on Lidl Plus.
The supermarket has launched a Stamp Card feature which could see shoppers who visit stores between January 6 – February 2 be in with the chance of winning £25,000.
This is available to people who already have the Lidl Plus App and customers who download it now. Shoppers will be able to earn a stamp every time they shop, earning one stamp when they spend more than £10 and scan their Lidl Plus card.
You will need 4 stamps to enter the prize draw.
Once you have obtained 4 stamps, shoppers can win one of 5400 prizes, including the main prize of £25,000 cash.
Runner up prizes include a Mini Electric car or one of three family Jet2 holidays.
To be in with a chance of winning these amazing prizes, shoppers simply need to download the Lidl Plus app and follow the on-screen instructions.
As well as the chance to win these prizes, Lidl Plus customers can use the app to get access to exclusive discounts, view digital receipts and browse weekly leaflets and seasonal magazines.
Lidl Plus is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.
