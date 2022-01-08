Aldi has some exciting new items and they could help you create the home gym of dreams.

Whether you’re already a fitness fanatic or you’re looking to give exercise a go, we think we have just what you need for those days when you don’t want to leave the house. It happens to the best of us!

While you might’ve been hoping to only buy your weekly essentials from Aldi, beware that a browse on the website could end with a few unexpected items being added to your online shopping basket.

We’ve listed some home exercise equipment that you can pre-order online now.

Items listed here are only available to buy online so they won't be making an appearance in your local Aldi store.

Crane Rowing Machine

Crane Rowing Machine (Aldi)

Get those reps in with this rowing machine and adapt the resistance levels to suit your workout.

Not only is this exercise machine comfortable to use but it also tracks your progress including your heart rate and the length of time you train for.

This machine costs £199.99 and you can pre-order via the Aldi website here.

Crane Dumbell Set & Storage Tree

Crane Dumbell Set & Storage Tree (Aldi)

If weights are more your thing, this dumbell set might be just what your at-home gym needs.

Keep all 12 of them neatly stored away on this storage tree, making more room for other gym equipment.

The dumbells come in a variety of weights so you can get the most out of your workout.

It could be yours for £449.93 and you can pre-order via the Aldi website here.

Crane Exercise Bike

Crane Exercise Bike (Aldi)

With this bike, you don’t have to worry about the weather letting you down when it’s time to go cycling.

From your own gym space, you’ll be warm and dry inside but still getting the job done.

With a space to put your water bottle, tablet and towel, you’ll be well away.

The bike tracks your speed, heart rate and distance plus more of your progress.

This exercise bike costs £129.99 and you can pre-order via the Aldi website here.