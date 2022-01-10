Rachel Stevens has said she is "terrified" of making her debut on the latest series of Dancing On Ice, which is set to air in January.
Stevens, 43, said she has little experience of being on the rink and was "wobbling around" with her children at Christmas.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: "I’m so excited – I can’t wait for it all to get started.
“It’s such a great team of people and I love my partner Brendyn Hatfield, so it’s all super-exciting but terrifying at the same time. Totally terrifying!”
The former S Club 7 singer came second in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 which has attracted some criticism that she may have an advantage over the other competitors.
“I’ve danced and performed for years but doing it on ice means starting something totally from scratch," Stevens said.
“But I can’t wait to just go for it and have fun – and I’m loving working with Brendyn. He’s just adorable and such a brilliant teacher.”
She said that balancing rehearsals, work and family life has been stressful.
“I am stressing out, trying to get everything done, but I think that’s life for everyone, isn’t it right now? I don’t think anyone has a 9 to 5 job anymore.
“I try not to give myself such a hard time when the balls fall. It’s OK – we’re all human.”
The latest series of Dancing On Ice will air on ITV on Sunday January 16.
