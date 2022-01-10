Oti Mabuse has revealed whether she will be a strict judge ahead of the series launch of Dancing On Ice, which airs on Sunday January 16.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 31, is known for her strict approach to coaching celebrity partners and will be replacing John Barrowman on the show.

Alongside Mabuse will be judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Asked whether she will be a strict judge, she replied: “No. I can be strict but no… I’ll be honest, I’ll be genuine and I’ll be passionate and I’ll be myself.

READ MORE: Dancing On Ice 2022: meet the final celebrity line up

READ MORE: Rachel Stevens is 'terrified' and 'stressing out' ahead of ITV's Dancing On Ice 2022

“I’ll always look for the good but also critique them and suggest what they can do to improve.”

Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo (PA)

Mabuse said she will be looking for “chemistry” between the celebrities and their professional partners.

She added: “I’m going to be looking for just that moment that gives you goosebumps. I’ll be looking for that every single week.

“To see them getting better, entertaining us – that’s what I want. I’ll be looking for people who love the show.

READ MORE: Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor hopes to inspire others on ITV's Dancing On Ice

“It’s so obvious when somebody doesn’t love the show, isn’t obsessed with the show and I think the ones that are deserve to go far.

“They’re the ones that give their all and leave their heart out there.”

Mabuse said she will not be attempting to skate herself, adding that she wants the couples on the ice to have their moment.

Talking about getting on the ice, she said: “Absolutely not. I will not. First of all this is about the professionals and the celebrities having their moment. It’s not about me.

“I’m there to actually just critique what I think is great movement and celebrate them or help them get better so they can win. I will not be getting up and skating.”

This year the show features a star-studded line-up that includes Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV at 6.30pm on Sunday January 16.