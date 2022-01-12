Aldi’s popular Baby and Toddler Event is back with all the essentials, featuring everything you need for your baby or toddler.

Available in January and February, the event offers big savings for little ones, but as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

There are new items available on the Specialbuys every week in January for sale online and in-store.

This week there are huge savings to be had on clothes, safety gates and toys for your little ones.

Here are some of the best picks available in Aldi's baby event this week

This Angelcare Baby Bath Support is £12.99 and makes bath time much easier and stress-free for all.

The soft-touch material makes sure the baby is comfortable whilst laying in the bath.

Make taking temperature easy with this Braun Thermoscan, an innovative, fuss-free way to use a thermometer.

Grab a bargain with this Tommee Tippee CTN Bottle Starter Set, which is just £14.99.

The set comes with a transition cut, medium flow teats and 260ml and 150ml bottles.

These safety gates are ideal if you have children in the house and come in a pack of two for the top and bottom of the stairs.

They have a two-step lock and a stay-open option if needed, priced at £29.98.

Just some of the items available in the Aldi Specialbuys baby event (Aldi)

One of the highlights of Aldi's Baby Event is the Mamia Nursery Furniture Set for £404.97.

Included are a wardrobe, cot bed and changing unit, all painted in a tasteful white and grey colour.

We love this Lily & Dan Rainbow Baby Sleep Bag which will keep your baby warm and cosy.

The sleeping bag is £9.99 and has zips and poppers making it easy for you to get your child in and out.

Make mealtimes fun with these dinner sets, in a lion, llama or crocodile print.

The set comes with a bowl, cup, plate, spoon and fork for £5.99.

Finally, this cute baby gift set comes with a bodysuit, trousers, neckerchief, cap and burp cloth for the bargain price of £6.99.

All items are available online from the Aldi website or in-store, while stocks last.