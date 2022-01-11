Get your skates on because Dancing On Ice is back for 2022 this weekend

The hit ITV show will return to its primetime slot on Sunday night.

ITV's power presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to host "the greatest show on ice". 

There has also been a shakeup on the ice this year with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse replacing John Barrowman as a judge alongside skating legends Torvill and Dean and Diversity leader Ashley Banjo. 

Western Telegraph: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV PlcPhillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV Plc

Here's when Dancing on Ice will be on our screens and the full celebrity lineup that will be taking to the ice. 

When does Dancing On Ice start in 2022?

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm. 

You will also be able to catch up on the episode via the ITV hub.

Meet the Dancing On Ice Contestants for 2022

Western Telegraph: The 2022 Dancing On Ice line up. Credit: ITV PlcThe 2022 Dancing On Ice line up. Credit: ITV Plc

