Get your skates on because Dancing On Ice is back for 2022 this weekend.
The hit ITV show will return to its primetime slot on Sunday night.
ITV's power presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to host "the greatest show on ice".
There has also been a shakeup on the ice this year with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse replacing John Barrowman as a judge alongside skating legends Torvill and Dean and Diversity leader Ashley Banjo.
Here's when Dancing on Ice will be on our screens and the full celebrity lineup that will be taking to the ice.
When does Dancing On Ice start in 2022?
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.
You will also be able to catch up on the episode via the ITV hub.
Meet the Dancing On Ice Contestants for 2022
- Ben Foden
- Bez
- Brendan Cole
- Connor Ball
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Kye Whyte
- Liberty Poole
- Rachel Stevens
- Regan Gascoigne
- Ria Hebden
- Sally Dyvenor
- Steph Reid
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.