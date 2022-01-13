Aldi and Lidl middle aisles are the scene of many weekly shop related crimes. You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.
The middle aisle is far too tempting and we can’t be blamed for bowing to the various temptations.
This week, the options are aplenty in both stores. So hold on to your purses because with everything from houseplants to skincare, you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for.
Aldi middle aisle
SOLAS LED Face Mask
Treat your skin this week with this LED Face Mask from Aldi for £49.99.
It has 3 different low-level wavelengths of light: red, green and blue, so you can treat yourself in the comfort of your own home without needing a trip to the spa.
It also comes with a USB cable, controller a carry bag and 3-year warranty.
Lacura Original Hot Cloth Cleanser
Aldi’s skincare range is one that won’t break the bank.
For just £3.99 you can treat yourself to this Hot Cloth Cleanser that will keep your skin looking healthy.
Some of its qualities and features include:
- Cleanses and exfoliates your skin
- Warm, soft and purifying
- Leaves skin feeling refreshed
- Dermatologically tested
- Includes muslin cloth
Easy Home Blush Pink/Light Grey Heated Pad
The cold winter months are upon us, so why not cosy up with this heated pad for £16.99?
The flannel fleece has 9 temperatures to choose from, promising to keep you nice and warm on those cold days.
It is available in blush pink and light grey.
Lidl middle aisle
There are houseplants galore available at Lidl this week, and all at low prices!
The Assorted Easy Care Houseplant sees a range of houseplants at just £4.99, these include Aloe Vera, Monstera, Ficus or Platycerium.
You can also pick up a range of green plants in ceramic pots for just £3.99. These include air purifiers like Dracaena and Ficus Benjamina.
If an easy to care for succulent or cactus is more your thing, you can buy these for just £1.99 and £4.99 retrospectively (available from Sunday, 16 January).
