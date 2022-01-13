Ricky Gervais has teased fans with an After Life series 3 clip ahead of its Netflix release.
The comedian took to Twitter to share the "world exclusive treat" before the third season drops on the streaming platform.
Gervais, 60, wrote on the social media platform: "World Exclusive Treat: The first few minutes of #AfterLife3. No spoilers. Enjoy," with a thumbs-up emoji.
After Life is set to return for its third and final series on Netflix at 8am on Friday, January 14.
World Exclusive Treat: The first few minutes of #AfterLife3. No spoilers. Enjoy 👍 pic.twitter.com/hB2PUiK8Kp— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 13, 2022
Fans flocked to the creator's comments to share their love for the first few minutes teaser and the show itself.
Comedian Sarah Cooper simply wrote: "Beautiful".
While another user shared a video of their excited puppy with the caption: "Oh my Dog!!!! It is going to be SO FRICKING GOOD!!!!!! I can’t wait!!!!#Love #AfterLife #AnxiouslyWaiting for #AfterLife3 #CantWait!!!!!"
After Life's creator Ricky Gervais has admitted that he was "gutted" to see it coming to an end.
Gervais will return as Tony Johnson, who will continue to attempt to move on from the death of his wife Lisa.
Viewers are expecting six episodes in this series just like the previous two seasons before it.
You can see the full cast that will feature in its third season via our explainer.
After Life series 3 will be available to stream from 8am on Netflix on January 14, 2022.
