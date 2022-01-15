Dancing On Ice is back on our screens with an entirely new cast for 2022 but who has won the hit ITV series before?

As ITV's power presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host for what promises to be "the greatest show on ice", speculation of who will be the 2022 winner has already begun.

But do you remember who won the contest last? And what about the year before?

As we prepare for all the glitz and glamour of the rink, let's look back at all of the previous champions and where they are now.

(left to right) Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV

All the Dancing On Ice winners so far

Dancing On Ice winners 2021

Series: 13

Winners: Sonny Jay and Angela Egan

Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay skated to victory last year with partner Angela Egan.

Since winning the ITV show, Jay has continued to present on Capital and is engaged to the musician Lauren Faith.

Dancing On Ice winners 2020

Series: 12

Winners: Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Eastenders actor Joe Swash won the programme back in 2020 and fans have continued to see him in the spotlight since his win.

Swash got engaged to his partner Loose Women star Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020 and they have just welcomed their second child together- Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash.

Dancing On Ice winners 2019

Series: 11

Winners: James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan swapped the ballroom for the ice rink back in 2019.

Jordan is not the only Strictly pro to pick up a pair of skates either.

This year, Brendan Cole has been tipped as the possible 2022 winner and fan favourite Oti Mabuse will be making her judging debut on the show.

Dancing On Ice winners 2018

Series: 10

Winners: Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

Singer Jake Quickenden has appeared on various reality TV shows beyond Dancing On Ice, including the ninth and 11th series of X-factor and even came runner up on I'm A Celebrity in 2014.

More recently, Quickenden has continued performing and has even appeared in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Dancing On Ice winners 2014

Series: 9

Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

Quinn returned to compete in Dancing On Ice: All-Stars, winning the show for a second time, five years after his initial win.

The singer has continued to perform since his wins - with one of his most recent productions including the show "All singing, All swinging" at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre.

Really excited to share that Andy and I are expecting our second child together in March 2022 #family pic.twitter.com/eFc4Aq3jeR — Beth Tweddle (@bethtweddlenews) October 18, 2021

Dancing On Ice winners 2013

Series: 8

Winners: Beth Tweddle and Daniel Whiston

The World, European and Commonwealth Champion gymnast and Olympic medallist has continued to support the sport since retiring.

In October last year, Tweddle also revealed some exciting news that she is expecting her second child with partner Andy in March 2022.

Dancing On Ice winners 2012

Series: 7

Winners: Matthew Wolfenden and Nina Ulanova

Matthew Wolfenden returned to his best-known Emmerdale role after being crowned champion in 2012.

His character David Metcalfe was dramatically written out of the soap at the end of last year following an on-set row but he has since returned to the programme.

Dancing On Ice winners 2011

Series: 6

Winners: Sam Attwater and Brianne Delcourt

EastEnders actor Sam Attwater won the series back in 2011 and has gone on to have an impressive career on the stage and screen.

Attwater returned for the All-Stars special of the show, finishing fourth overall.

Hayley Tamaddon. Credit: PA

Dancing On Ice winners 2010

Series: 5

Winners: Hayley Tamaddon and Daniel Whiston

Best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale, the actress has continued to be on our screens in various roles since winning the programme.

Fans will have seen her as Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and as Calista in Shameless since her Dancing On Ice appearance.

Dancing On Ice winners 2009

Series: 4

Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

The former X-factor winner is probably one of the most famous winners to come out of the competition.

Since winning the show in 2009, Quinn has acted in various roles including as Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease and as Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks.

The singer has continued to perform - with one of his most recent productions including the show "All singing, All swinging" at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre.

Dancing On Ice winners 2008

Series: 3

Winners: Suzanne Shaw and Matt Evers

Suzanne Shaw competed on Dancing On Ice with her partner Matt Evers in the show's third season.

Since winning the show, Shaw has continued acting across various roles from Emmerdale to popular pantomimes including Cinderella and more recently Beauty and the Beast.

The actress is also a passionate mental health advocate and campaigner, running 19 hours non-stop for Samaritans last year.

Dancing On Ice winners 2007

Series: 2

Winners: Kyran Bracken and Melanie Lambert

Former Rugby Union player Kyran Bracken appeared on the hit ITV show alongside partner Melanie Lambert.

Bracken returned to the programme to help his friend Steve Backley with his performance the following year and featured on Dancing On Ice: All Stars.

He has recently expressed his support for Rugby player Ben Foden who is competing on the show this year.

Dancing On Ice winners 2006

Series: 1

Winners: Gaynor Faye and Daniel Whiston

Since seeing actress Gaynor Faye take to the rink in 2006, viewers have seen the former Coronation Street star in Emmerdale as Megan Macey from 2012-2019.

More recently, she has returned to our screens as Cheryl Armitage in The Syndicate.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.