Dancing On Ice is back on our screens with an entirely new cast for 2022 but who has won the hit ITV series before?
As ITV's power presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host for what promises to be "the greatest show on ice", speculation of who will be the 2022 winner has already begun.
But do you remember who won the contest last? And what about the year before?
As we prepare for all the glitz and glamour of the rink, let's look back at all of the previous champions and where they are now.
All the Dancing On Ice winners so far
Dancing On Ice winners 2021
Series: 13
Winners: Sonny Jay and Angela Egan
Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay skated to victory last year with partner Angela Egan.
Since winning the ITV show, Jay has continued to present on Capital and is engaged to the musician Lauren Faith.
Dancing On Ice winners 2020
Series: 12
Winners: Joe Swash and Alex Murphy
Eastenders actor Joe Swash won the programme back in 2020 and fans have continued to see him in the spotlight since his win.
Swash got engaged to his partner Loose Women star Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020 and they have just welcomed their second child together- Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash.
Dancing On Ice winners 2019
Series: 11
Winners: James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan swapped the ballroom for the ice rink back in 2019.
Jordan is not the only Strictly pro to pick up a pair of skates either.
This year, Brendan Cole has been tipped as the possible 2022 winner and fan favourite Oti Mabuse will be making her judging debut on the show.
Dancing On Ice winners 2018
Series: 10
Winners: Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer
Singer Jake Quickenden has appeared on various reality TV shows beyond Dancing On Ice, including the ninth and 11th series of X-factor and even came runner up on I'm A Celebrity in 2014.
More recently, Quickenden has continued performing and has even appeared in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.
Dancing On Ice winners 2014
Series: 9
Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov
Quinn returned to compete in Dancing On Ice: All-Stars, winning the show for a second time, five years after his initial win.
The singer has continued to perform since his wins - with one of his most recent productions including the show "All singing, All swinging" at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre.
Really excited to share that Andy and I are expecting our second child together in March 2022 #family pic.twitter.com/eFc4Aq3jeR— Beth Tweddle (@bethtweddlenews) October 18, 2021
Dancing On Ice winners 2013
Series: 8
Winners: Beth Tweddle and Daniel Whiston
The World, European and Commonwealth Champion gymnast and Olympic medallist has continued to support the sport since retiring.
In October last year, Tweddle also revealed some exciting news that she is expecting her second child with partner Andy in March 2022.
Dancing On Ice winners 2012
Series: 7
Winners: Matthew Wolfenden and Nina Ulanova
Matthew Wolfenden returned to his best-known Emmerdale role after being crowned champion in 2012.
His character David Metcalfe was dramatically written out of the soap at the end of last year following an on-set row but he has since returned to the programme.
Dancing On Ice winners 2011
Series: 6
Winners: Sam Attwater and Brianne Delcourt
EastEnders actor Sam Attwater won the series back in 2011 and has gone on to have an impressive career on the stage and screen.
Attwater returned for the All-Stars special of the show, finishing fourth overall.
Dancing On Ice winners 2010
Series: 5
Winners: Hayley Tamaddon and Daniel Whiston
Best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale, the actress has continued to be on our screens in various roles since winning the programme.
Fans will have seen her as Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and as Calista in Shameless since her Dancing On Ice appearance.
Dancing On Ice winners 2009
Series: 4
Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov
The former X-factor winner is probably one of the most famous winners to come out of the competition.
Since winning the show in 2009, Quinn has acted in various roles including as Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease and as Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks.
The singer has continued to perform - with one of his most recent productions including the show "All singing, All swinging" at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre.
Dancing On Ice winners 2008
Series: 3
Winners: Suzanne Shaw and Matt Evers
Suzanne Shaw competed on Dancing On Ice with her partner Matt Evers in the show's third season.
Since winning the show, Shaw has continued acting across various roles from Emmerdale to popular pantomimes including Cinderella and more recently Beauty and the Beast.
The actress is also a passionate mental health advocate and campaigner, running 19 hours non-stop for Samaritans last year.
Don’t let us down @ben_foden Work him hard @IceJohnstone 🏉 https://t.co/rGNXxd3n27— Kyran Bracken (@KyranBracken) January 11, 2022
Dancing On Ice winners 2007
Series: 2
Winners: Kyran Bracken and Melanie Lambert
Former Rugby Union player Kyran Bracken appeared on the hit ITV show alongside partner Melanie Lambert.
Bracken returned to the programme to help his friend Steve Backley with his performance the following year and featured on Dancing On Ice: All Stars.
He has recently expressed his support for Rugby player Ben Foden who is competing on the show this year.
Dancing On Ice winners 2006
Series: 1
Winners: Gaynor Faye and Daniel Whiston
Since seeing actress Gaynor Faye take to the rink in 2006, viewers have seen the former Coronation Street star in Emmerdale as Megan Macey from 2012-2019.
More recently, she has returned to our screens as Cheryl Armitage in The Syndicate.
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.