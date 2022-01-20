The popular outdoor log burner is back in stock at Aldi and customers can't wait to get their hands on it.
The log burner is priced at just £69.99 and is available to buy online, while stocks last.
The log burner comes in a stylish, modern black and copper effect with space to store logs underneath.
It is no surprise this is a sell-out item at Aldi and has a 4.5 rating with 972 reviews.
Enjoy the warmth of a real log burner from the comfort of your own garden with the burner.
The log burner is available to be delivered for £3.95 and is easy to assemble, according to the website.
The log burner measures just under a metre wide and comes with a three-year warranty.
Why not keep warm in the winter with the Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner, available to buy now from the Aldi website.
