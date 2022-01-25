Shoppers at Lidl and B&Q are being urged to check for rare plants in those shops that could be worth thousands of pounds.

Supermarkets and DIY chains can sometimes stock naturally occurring variations of common house plants, of which some can be quite valuable.

There are even cases of variations being mistaken for disease and then being listed for a reduced price as a result, according to MyLondon.

Some of these plants are sold at prices of around £10 but can sell for a far higher price online, for even just a small part of it like a left or stem.

There is no guarantee that your local Lidl or B&Q will be stocking a rare house plant, but here's what to look out for.

What rare plants are being sold in Lidl and B&Q?





Variegated Monstera Deliciosa

Icon of the houseplant world - Monstera deliciosa or Swiss Cheese Plant. This one I saw at The Palm Centre a while back is the variegated form, which seems to have become highly prized in recent years. I have a couple of baby plants but I’m not sure if I… https://t.co/IfgUgIFps4 pic.twitter.com/Im6CS9ktCK — Robert Stacewicz (@RobStacewicz) December 11, 2017

This is more commonly known as a Swiss Cheese plant because of the holes in its leaves.

The rare version of the plant has white markings on their stems and leaves, occasionally putting out a whole white leaf.

According to The Mirror just a cutting can sell for between £65 and £150 on plant websites, and one seller on Etsy has put a plant up for over £4,500.

Variegated Monstera Adansonii

This variegated Monstera adansonii’s price is problematic af pic.twitter.com/GW7kpPX3zH — This Plant is Proship (@proshipplantOTD) September 23, 2021

This is another plant that can develop white spots which cause shops to sell them for cheap.

However, these spots are easily confused with the beginnings of variegation, which has the same telltale white stripes on the stem as the Deliciosa.

A variegated Monstera Adansonii is a very rare find, with some listings on Etsy going up above £1,500 and a listing on Ebay being up for almost £3,700.

Philodendron White Princess or White Knight

another dream plant, White Knight Philodendron 🤤 pic.twitter.com/PPaHRby7vS — ☾ elsashimi -☆ (@elsasashimi) September 9, 2021

If you find one of these with white leaves then it is worth a fair bit more than the regular version.

The Philodendron White Princess and White Knight look very similar, with glossy green leaves with white lines that might be mistaken for disease or damage.

A White Knight has been listed for as much as £4,200 on Etsy.

Pink Princess Philodendron

This is similar to the White Knight and White Princess varieties of the Philodendron plant but it has a pink variegation instead of white.

It can take a while to show as more than a shadow on a baby plant, which is perhaps why some slip through at a cheaper price.

Some have been listed on Etsy for as much as £2,200 a plant.

Monstera Obliqua

My Monstera obliqua, which I got as 2 leaf cuttings are growing well 🌱 #houseplants pic.twitter.com/BwW7EPLYIN — Part Cyborg ♿⚢🏳️‍🌈 (@Pandoranitemare) May 12, 2018

According to The Mirror the fragile leaves on the Monstera Obliqua plant can be mistaken for pest damage.

However, they can be a sought after item, as single leaves have been listed for £15 on Etsy with the whole plant going up for as much as £1,590.