Aldi is selling a dupe of Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser for half the price - but you'll have to be quick.

Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser has been one of the trendiest kitchen items for some time - levelling up hot chocolates with a milk frother, heat and powerful whisk.

You can blend milk and chocolate flakes to create rich, silky-smooth hot chocolate with a perfectly frothy top.

If you want to revolutionise your hot chocolate making game for less, Aldi has unveiled the Ambiano Copper Hot Chocolate Maker for barista-quality serves.

Photos via Aldi show the supermarket's dupe for Hotel Chocolat's famous Velvetiser.

Aldi's Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser dupe

Aldi's fast-selling Ambiano Copper Hot Chocolate Maker has an automatic milk frother with settings which can heat milk up to the temperate of 65°C.

To create your dream hot chocolate, you simply choose a chocolate of your choice, such as grated chocolate flakes, and pour it into the milk - the hot chocolate maker will do the rest of the work for you.

Aldi's version costs just £39.99 while the official Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser costs £99.95.

Shoppers have left rave reviews for the Aldi dupe with one customers describing it as "amazing".

One customer said: "I'd always wanted the more expensive type, but when I saw this, for the price it was I couldn't resist. We have used it for the past 3 nights, and upon till yet, it's the best £40 I've spent!

"Although it takes time to warm, it really does velvetise the hot chocolate and makes is so much better than your average hot chocolate.

"I've used both chocolate flakes and Costa hot chocolate powder and it gives you the same result every time. Amazing."

It has three different operating modes - froth milk, heat milk and froth cold milk.

The hot chocolate maker has a milk frothing capacity of 150ml and milk heating capacity of 300ml with cold and hot frothing options.

Other features include an automatic switch off setting, 360° cordless jug with a handle, overheat protection and three years warranty.

You can buy Aldi's Ambiano dupe of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser via the website here.