Aldi and Lidl middle aisles are the scene of many weekly shop related crimes. You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.

The middle aisle is far too tempting and we can’t be blamed for bowing to the various temptations.

The options are aplenty in both stores this week, arriving from Thursday, January 27.

So hold on to your purses because with everything from rugby merch to home furniture, you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for.

Lidl

The Six Nations are not far away, and Lidl has UK fans sorted with its range of merchandise.

For Scottish, Welsh and English fans you can purchase a range of merch as the games approach.

Lidl is stocking hoodies, jumpers and rugby balls ranging from £7.99 and £14.99.

(Lidl)

These will be available in stores from Thursday, January 27. Check them out first on the Lidl website.

Aldi

If you’re hoping to save money on takeaway coffees, then this Black Ambiano Milk Heater/Frother is for you.

Only £19.99 on the Aldi website, this will help give your home coffees the perfect finishing touch.

(Aldi)

Looking for some colourful furniture to jazz up your living room? Then this Kirkton House Navy Velvet Chair is the perfect fit.

In a lovely blue shade, it will bring a pop of colour to any space.

(Aldi)

This Rattan Storage Drawer & Towel Holder is the perfect accessory for any bathroom. Stylish and practical, the rattan effect creates a decorative look in your bathroom.