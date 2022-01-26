Katie Price has announced that she has created an OnlyFans channel.

The reality TV star made the announcement after promising “huge” news on her social media channels.

The former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, announced the move on Wednesday at a press conference in London.

This comes as the 43-year-old entrepreneur faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

OnlyFans is an online subscription service which sees people pay monthly fees to see videos and post from creators.

With creators including chefs and fitness trainers on the platform, OnlyFans has become popular for the adult entertainment industry.

Katie Price reveals reason for starting OnlyFans channel

She said: “I see my OnlyFans channel as a place I can feel secure, confident, empowered and beautiful.

“Yes there will be some glamorous shots, but most importantly, this will be a place for me to share my world and my adventures with my closest supporters in my own authentic voice.”

Price announced her new platform hours before he new show “Mucky Mansion” airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday evening.

The synopsis reads: "The former model and her relatives try to renovate her home, which sprawls across a huge 10 acres and has fallen into disrepair over the years.

"Katie tries to put her bad memories and the traumatic events that have taken place there in a bid to create a `happy home and sanctuary" for herself and her family."