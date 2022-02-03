Aldi and Lidl middle aisles are the place of dreams. Stores filled with the most bizarre and random items, all of which we need and want.

You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.

And this week’s goodies are no different! So come prepared with extra bags because no doubt you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for!

So what is arriving in Lidl and Aldi stores this Thursday (February 3)?

Lidl middle aisle

January is a long, cold month. And while we may be ready for the warmer weather and lighter nights now, we still have a while to wait.

But Lidl is here to help. Introducing its incredible range of ‘cosy comforts’ to help us get through these dark, cold February nights.

This Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket comes in single, double and king sizes and starts from just £14.99.

It has just a 15 minute heat up time and reaches a cosy 37 degrees. Better yet, it is suitable for all night use!

(Lidl)

This wearable blanket by Silentnight is a winter dream. You can cosy up on the sofa in this fluffy delight teddy fleece. It costs just £12.99!

And if you’re in the market for new blankets, then how about the Silentnight weighted blanket? Weighing 6.8 kg, these blankets are proven to ease anxiety and aid relaxation by relaxing the nervous system.

Nothing helps recuperation more than a good night sleep, so if you or you’re loved one keeps you up with snoring… maybe this pillow from Lidl would make a great early Valentine’s Day present.

This anti-snore pillow has been designed to help reduce snoring or your levels of snoring and has been tested by the British Snoring and Sleep.

For a good night sleep, anything is worth a shot!

You can pick up any of these cosy comfort goodies from Lidl stores now.

Aldi Specialbuys

Those in the market for a smart tv should run to the Aldi website as this week the supermarket introduces three Medion Android Smart TVs.

The Medion 58" UHD Android Smart TV is just £389.99 and will let you enjoy a full HD home cinema experience with incredible imagery and impressive sound

(Aldi)

As well as Freeview Play which provides the main UK channels, this tv also has built-in Netflix, Amazon Prime and a media portal with access to news, video-on-demand and games.

You can also grab the Medion 43" UHD Android Smart TV for £279.99 and the Medion 32" FHD Smart TV for £189.99.

Buy the TVs on the Aldi website here.

Dash cameras are an excellent security feature for your vehicle, and Aldi is stocking this Nextbase 300W Dashboard Camera for just £69.99.

It records in 1080p HD so incidents will be recorded with full clarity. Also, the adjustable camera lens means this device is suitable for cars, vans and lorries.

The wi-fi enabling feature means you can stream and share footage via the Nextbase app.

And even more, the intelligent parking mode automatically records when motion is detected for all round protection.

You can buy it on the Aldi website here.

Head to the Lidl shelves and Aldi website to pick up some incredible offers this week.