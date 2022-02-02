Aldi has announced the return of its best-selling heated airer and it is available for pre-order now.
The heated airer has 20 heated bars and a cover that can trap hot air, making it more efficient.
The airer is available for the bargain price of £39.99 online and in-store from February 3.
It is also collapsible making it ideal for anyone with a lack of space, perfect for storing away when you have guests over.
The airer has previously sold out in the blink of a dry, so shoppers need to be quick if they want to get their hands on it.
Drying clothes has never been easier, or cheaper!
Aldi has also released a whole host of Valentine's Day-themed food, drinks and gifts which are available to buy in-store and online.
Included are these luxury candles and diffusers and homeware such as mugs and cast iron cooking pots.
See what else is available in the Valentine's Day collection on the Aldi website.
