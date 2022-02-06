The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 6.
Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:
Aldi’s Specialbuys
Aldi is offering Valentine's Day treats in their Specialbuys section this week.
You can pick up this cute Cactus soft toy for just £3.99.
Alternatively, you can cook up a storm in the kitchen with a red heart cast iron set of pans for £34.98.
Or add a touch of aroma, ambience and sophistication to your home with the XL Paris Blossom Diffuser & Candle by Hotel Collection.
The diffuser and candle set are available from Aldi for £19.98
Lidl's Middle Aisle
Lidl is offering some must haves in the kitchen in their middle aisle deals this week.
The Silvercrest Hand Blender, with a smart speed switch for intuitive speed control, is available for £19.99 from the supermarket.
Sticking with Silvercrest, Lidl is also offering a Silvercrest microwave for just £44.99 in the middle aisle this week.
While samosa fans can rejoice with the Giles & Posner Samosa Maker, perfect for making your own fun filled samosas at home, for just £17.99.
