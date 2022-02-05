A number of major UK Supermarkets are recalling a range of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.

Tesco, Co-op and Iceland are among the supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items bought in-store and return it to the point of sale.

Food allergies, incorrect packaging and choking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of product recalls.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Waitrose

Waitrose is recalling Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti and Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni because of undeclared pistachio (nuts).

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to pistachio (nuts).

Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti

Product details:

Pack size: 310g

Use by: 20 February 2022 and 21 February 2022

Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)

Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni

Pack size: 300g

Use by: 20 February 2022

Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)

Holland and Barrett

Holland & Barrett is recalling its range of sesame seeds amid salmonella fears.

The high street chain is recalling its Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.

Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product detailing advice on what to do if they’ve bought the product.

Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds

Product details:

Pack size: 125g

Best before: September 2022

Aldi

Aldi is recalling Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates

Product details:

Pack size: 160g

Best before: All dates

Allergens: Egg

Lidl

Lidl is recalling Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product.

Deluxe Stuffed Dates

Product details:

Pack size: 240g

Batch code: 21301/196

Best before: 21 January 2022

Asda

Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label. The error makes it a potental health risk.

Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka

Product details:

Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)

Best before: February 2023

Waitrose

Waitrose is recalling Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds because some packs contain hazelnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds

Product details:

Pack size: 180g

Best before: November 2022

Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)

Morrisons

Morrisons has issued an urgent recall over a it’s own brand chocolate-covered ice cream amid health fears.

Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled over fears it may contain pieces of plastic.

The Food Standards Agency issued the health warning over the dairy product stating “the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat”.

Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream

Product details:

Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)

Best before: February 2023

Tesco

Tesco is recalling Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream and Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream

Pack size: 450ml

Batch code: All Batches

Best before: June 2022

Allergens: Milk

Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream

Pack size: 450ml

Batch code: All Batches

Best before: June 2022

Allergens: Milk

Sainsbury's

SFC Wholesale Ltd is recalling The Original SFC Bargain Box as it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Original SFC Bargain Box