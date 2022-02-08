Snaffling Pig is recalling its Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings after salmonella was found in the product.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product detailing advice on what to do if they’ve bought the product.
Snaffling Pig issue product recall
A recall from the company reads: “Snaffling Pig is recalling a small batch of our Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings, due to presence of Salmonella.
“The safety and quality of our products, and wellbeing of our customers is of utmost importance to us. This is an appropriate measure on that basis.”
The company urged affected consumers to return the product to their point of sale and “do not eat them”.
They added: If you have purchased this product, please do not eat them. Instead, return the items to the store from which you purchased, for a full refund.
“If you require further information please contact the team at hungry@snafflingpig.co.uk or on 020 3096 5200.”
Product details of pork scratching recall
Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings
Product details:
Pack size: 45g
Best before: 11 June 2022
