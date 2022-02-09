Since its launch at the end of last year, Wordle has taken the world by storm.

If you’ve not given in to playing the daily game, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.

The aim of the game is to find a 5 letter word in only six attempts.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed both in guesses and the result.

If you get a letter in the right spot and form the correct word, the square turns green.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow.

Letters that are wrong turn grey to help the process of elimination for the six tries.

Players are offered the chance to share their results on Twitter after completing their six guesses, revealing the green, yellow and grey boxes to other users.

The viral game was recently snapped up by the New York Times for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures”, but fans have been assured it will still be available to play for free, despite the newspaper’s paywall.

Wordle is limited to just one game per day, but users have discovered a simple trick which allows you to play again and find any old Wordles that may have been missed.

Here are all the steps you need to do it.

How can I play Wordle more than once per day?





If one game of Wordle in a day just isn’t enough, following these steps on a mobile phone will grant players access to tomorrow’s game a day early.

Players can also go back and have a go at any old Wordles that they missed, allowing multiple games to be played in the same day.

Wordle hack for iPhone

If you have an iPhone, follow these steps to do it:

Go into ‘Settings’ on your phone and click on ‘General’

Select ‘Date and Time’ and then un-tick ‘Set Automatically’

Set the date on your phone to tomorrow

Go back to the Wordle website and enjoy playing the puzzle a day in advance

Don’t forget to reset your phone to the right date after playing

Other smartphone users can get access to tomorrow’s puzzle by following these steps:

Go into ‘Settings’ on your phone and click on 'General Management'

Select 'Date and Time' and then un-tick 'Set Automatically'

Set the date on your phone to tomorrow's date

Go back to the Wordle website to play

How do I access old Wordle puzzles?





If you missed an old Wordle puzzle, it is possible to go back and play it.