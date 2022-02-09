Aldi has announced it will be looking to recruit 200 new apprentices across the UK this year.

Opportunities will span across work in the store, logistics and HGV driver roles.

Interested candidates can now apply for the supermarket’s apprenticeship scheme.

Store Apprentices at Aldi can earn £198 per week in year one, rising to £295 per week in year three.

Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn £196 and £328 per week respectively.

There are two types of position for those interested in store apprenticeships at Aldi: Career Starter and the Store Management apprenticeship.

The career starter is ideal for applicants with no previous qualifications. This will give you a Level 2 Retailer Apprenticeship which takes around 12-15 months to complete. You will also complete Functional Skills at Level 2 alongside this.

The store management apprenticeship is for applicants that already have their GCSE’s in Maths and English at Grade C or above (or equivalents). You will complete both Level 2 Retailer and Level 3 Retail Team Leader which takes up to 36 months to complete.

Logistics Apprentices at Aldi

This is a Level 2 programme that will help you learn how products get from suppliers to customers’ shopping baskets and work your way towards a Level 2 Supply Chain Operative qualification.

Driver Apprentices at Aldi

To be accepted onto this apprenticeship, you have to be a pretty good driver. You’ll need a full, clean UK driving licence to apply.

If you’re accepted and successful through the training, you’ll have a Category C + E licence at the end of the year, and be offered a permanent role in Aldi.

This apprenticeship scheme is part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive as the supermarket expects to create a further 2000 permanent roles across the UK this year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re on the lookout for some of the most hardworking and ambitious individuals to join our team.

“By taking part in our apprenticeship scheme, individuals can learn the ins and outs of the sector at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, while also receiving in-depth skills and training along the way.

“As we continue to grow as a business, we’re constantly looking for more amazing colleagues to bolster our team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.”

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi can visit the website here.