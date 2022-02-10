B&M has launched a swinging egg chair range just in time for spring – and they only cost £30.

The swinging egg chair has become a must-have garden accessory and will be in high demand as attention turns to the warmer months.

The discount retailer is releasing the chair in three different colours, black, grey and a new cream version.

Although shoppers will need to be quick as B&M predict the range will sell out for a second year running.

Loved by well-known influencers, Mrs Hinch, Stacey Solomon and even Hollywood royalty Reese Witherspoon, egg chairs are perfect for the garden as well as inside your home.

With everyone looking forward to the summer months, the clocks going forward and finally being able to spend time outside with family and friends these gorgeous boho chairs are the perfect addition to any garden and are available at a super affordable price of £30!

Although if you want to make use of it in the winter months, channel your inner Stacey Solomon and spruce up your living room.

You can find the egg chairs on the B&M website, or to find your nearest store, use the store locator.