Aldi is searching for a small group of lucky shoppers to taste test the supermarket's brand new wine range.

Aldi needs three budding wine enthusiasts to be part of the selection process for its new upcoming Autumn range.

Successful candidates will receive a free case of ‘never been sipped’ wines and a personal invitation to Aldi HQ’s kitchens.

The wine enthusiasts will get expert coaching from ‘Mistress of Wine’ Sam Caporn (MW) and Aldi’s expert buyers.

If the exclusive tasting day isn’t incentive enough, Aldi is also sending the testers a selection of the final wines for free before launching on Aldi’s shelves.

Applications for Aldi's wine testing team will close on March 10 - so you'll have to get your CVs in fast!

Where there's a 'wine' there's a way... 🍷 Sign up to our #AldiWineClub if you're a budding wine connoisseur. https://t.co/6XutiqSdi5 pic.twitter.com/l80CuDzkQA — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 21, 2019

How to apply to be an Aldi wine buyer

To apply for the Aldi wine tasting opportunity, shoppers simply need to send an email to wineclub@aldi.co.uk with details of their full name and proof of age.

People will also need to send the name of their social media handles and the number of followers for each account.

Applicants will also need to write 150 words explaining why they should be selected as Aldi’s official wine taster as well as share their favourite wine and why.

Entrants must be available on Thursday, April 7 to take part in the tasting process at Aldi HQ.

It comes after Aldi's consumer research showed more shoppers are now more eager than ever to try new and innovative wines.

Over the past year, Aldi has broadened its range by stocking more premium wines from countries as far reaching as China and Canada.

Now Aldi wants to ask the shoppers themselves and discover the most popular wines for Autumn and the lead up to Christmas.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “What shoppers want and need are our top priority. We’ve always been keen to hear feedback from our wine-loving customers about what they want to see on our shelves. It helps the wine buying team shape the wine ranges into what they are: high quality, not to mention delicious wines that shoppers want to drink – all at unbelievable prices.

“Our Aldi Wine Club, where we get shoppers to provide honest reviews, has run for a number of years – and this year we wanted to build on it and take consumer involvement a step further through our tasting sessions. It’s a very exciting proposition for us and an amazing opportunity for an Aldi wine-lover to see their favourite wine stocked on our shelves this year!”