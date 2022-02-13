As we plough through February wind, rain and snow, we can only hope that warmer Spring days aren’t far away.

As we long for brighter nights and warmer temperatures, why not start prepping your garden for those cosy summer nights?

And Aldi is the place to look as it recently announced the return of its popular garden Specialbuys range.

Don’t worry, you won’t find regular garden tables and chairs on the Aldi website, instead, you’ll be kitting out your garden with everything from an outdoor corner sofa to patio heaters for those nights when the British summer is, British…

These items are available online only, so you won’t find them in your local store. Head to the Aldi website to order your items. And you’ll need to be quick as it’s only available while stocks last!

The items go on sale today, Sunday, February 13 at 8am.

Aldi Garden Specialbuys

This grey rattan Corner Sofa and Cover Bundle has previously been a sell out in the summer months. For £299.98 tit comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99.

It also has a three year warranty!

It will also appear in stores from March 31 at the lower price of £269.99.

This Kamado BBQ isn’t just any old BBQ. You can grill an array of meats, vegetables and due to its thick ceramic walls, it retains heat for quick and easy outdoor meals.

You can order this for £399.99.

We all expect a tropical summer but sometimes our expectations aren’t always met. So this patio heater will keep you nice and toasty when you want to sit outside but the weather doesn’t agree. Better yet, it’s only £44.99!

And one for the gardeners among us, this Wooden Mini Greenhouse is just £69.99 and will have you planting your own goodies by Spring. Its size is perfect for smaller gardens, balconies and patios, proving you don’t need to have a big garden to plant some greenery.

You can shop Aldi’s garden Specialbuys from 8am on Sunday, February 13.