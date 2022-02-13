The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from February 10.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi's Specialbuys

Aldi's Specialbuys section is full of home and garden essentials as well as crafts, clothing and fitness gear.

Photos via Aldi show the mini greenhouse, sander and acupuncture mat.

One of the top items in Aldi's Specialbuys is the fast-selling wooden mini greenhouse in grey and natural wood colours.

The online exclusive from Gardenline is perfect for growing and protecting plants throughout the year with three storage shelves and two lifting lids with adjustable lid stays.

Costing just £69.99, the mini greenhouse - sized at 69 x 49 x 120cm - is made from 100% sustainable fir wood and comes with three years warranty.

You can stock up on fitness clothing with great options for men and women at affordable prices.

Men can invest in a pair of Crane training joggers for £7.99 or Crane training shorts in black in £7.99.

In the women's clothing section, Aldi is selling Crane's stylish purple fitness leggings (£8.99), Crane's green fitness bra (£6.99) and Crane's purple active wear pullover (£11.99).

Shoppers are flocking to buy Crane's 12kg Slam Ball - perfect for stepping up your workouts.

It has a no-bounce design specifically designed for repeated slamming while buyers also get a workout poster to show you how to get results.

Get 23% off this Crane exercise bike, dropped from £129.99 to £99.99.

Aldi is selling this Crane exercise bike.

This Aldi exercise bike features a padded saddle, ergonomic handlebar and tracking with built-in hand pulse sensors.

You'll have to act fast as it is one of the most popular and fast-selling items from this week's Aldi Specialbuys.

Alleviate aching muscles with the Crane Acupressure Mat, just £14.99.

The mat set - complete with a pillow and storage bag - provides relaxation and a body massage.

Take the hard work out of sanding with the Ferrex 160w Detail Sander (£14.99).

This set includes 15 sanding papers and a cloth bag while the sander's design features a high efficiency dust collection box and soft grip handle.

It is a handy edition to any DIY kit and, even better, it comes with three years warranty.

You can find the full list of Aldi's Specialbuys from February 13 on the website.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl's Middle Aisle is focusing on bathroom and body essentials from Sunday, February 13.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle of Lidl products on offer.

Photos via Lidl show some of the Middle of Lidl items this week.

Make your dentist proud and buy the Oral-B Pro 570 Electric Toothbrush – Cross Action, now just £19.99 each.

Features include a smart timer which helps you brush your teeth for the recommended 2 minutes, 3D technology for a deeper clean and a pressure sensor to prevent gum damage.

Those who already have an Oral-B electric toothbrush can also stock up on a pack of 4 Oral-B Cross Action Toothbrush Heads (£9.99).

Save money on this Philips Shaver - priced at £27.99 by Lidl (RRP £39.99) and get two years warranty.

This fully washable shaver is designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicks and features Philips' 4D Flex Heads.

These heads flex and float in four directions for a clean shave every time. With 27 PowerCut blades, the shaver will cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave.

It can be used cordless or with a power cord. The Philips shaver has eight hours charge time and 40 minutes run time.

For those who need to clean their makeup brushes, Lidl is selling the Silvercrest Electric Make-up Brush Cleaner for just £9.99.

It has a rotating system which thoroughly cleans and dries different sized makeup brushes without leaving any residue.

You can browse the full selection in Lidl's Middle Aisle from Sunday, February 13 via the website.