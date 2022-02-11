While rugby has the reputation for players being nicer to referees than in football, there is of course, still a huge focus on the man with the whistle.

That's why, before every Six Nations game, we will be taking a look at the man in black, or rather yellow.

The first Round 2 game will see Wales take on Scotland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Wales come into the game following a 29-7 defeat in Ireland while Scotland should be more upbeat after winning against old rivals England 20-17 last week.

Here's who will keep the boys in line.

READ MORE

Western Telegraph: Wales will take on Scotland at home in round two of the Six Nations Championship. Picture: PAWales will take on Scotland at home in round two of the Six Nations Championship. Picture: PA

Wales v Scotland referee: Nic Berry

Australian Nic Berry is a ref English and French fans might recognise, having played for Wasps and before that, Racing Metro.

He took up refereeing after retiring from the game in 2012 due to a series of concussions.

Six Nations Wales v Scotland: Full list of officials

Of course, Nic won't be on his own, with a whole team of officials acting as additional eyes and ears.

Here's the full list of referees for the Wales, Scotland clash:

  • Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)
  • Television Match Official (TMO): Brett Cronan (Australia)

The Wales v Scotland Six Nations match takes place at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, February 12 at 2.15pm.