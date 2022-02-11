While rugby has the reputation for players being nicer to referees than in football, there is of course, still a huge focus on the man with the whistle.
That's why, before every Six Nations game, we will be taking a look at the man in black, or rather yellow.
The second Round 2 game, after Wales take on Scotland, will see France play Ireland at the Stade de France, Paris.
Both teams enter the game off the back of first-round wins at home - Ireland beating Wales in Dublin 29-7 and France victorious against Italy, winning 37-10 in Paris.
Here's who will keep the boys in line.
READ MORE
- Six Nations referees 2022 - meet the refs assigned to every game
- Six Nations bonus points and other competition rules
France v Ireland referee: Angus Gardner
Angus Gardner, an Australian, began refereeing at the age of just 15.
He has been in the middle in Test matches for more than a decade and in 2018 was named world rugby referee of the year.
Six Nations France v Ireland: Full list of officials
Of course, Angus won't be on his own, with a whole team of officials acting as additional eyes and ears.
Here's the full list of referees for the France v Ireland clash:
- Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
- Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
- Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)
- Television Match Official (TMO): Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
The France v Ireland Six Nations match takes place at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday, February 12 at 4.45pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.