While rugby has the reputation for players being nicer to referees than in football, there is of course, still a huge focus on the man with the whistle.

That's why, before every Six Nations game, we will be taking a look at the man in black, or rather yellow.

The second Round 2 game, after Wales take on Scotland, will see France play Ireland at the Stade de France, Paris.

Both teams enter the game off the back of first-round wins at home - Ireland beating Wales in Dublin 29-7 and France victorious against Italy, winning 37-10 in Paris.

Here's who will keep the boys in line.

France v Ireland referee: Angus Gardner

Angus Gardner, an Australian, began refereeing at the age of just 15.

He has been in the middle in Test matches for more than a decade and in 2018 was named world rugby referee of the year.

Six Nations France v Ireland: Full list of officials

Of course, Angus won't be on his own, with a whole team of officials acting as additional eyes and ears.

Here's the full list of referees for the France v Ireland clash:

  • Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)
  • Television Match Official (TMO): Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

The France v Ireland Six Nations match takes place at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday, February 12 at 4.45pm.