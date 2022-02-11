With the Six Nations well underway, you might be wondering how you can keep up with your teams’ performances.
The second Round 2 game, after Wales take on Scotland, will see France play Ireland at the Stade de France, Paris on Saturday February 12 at 4.45pm.
Both teams enter the game off the back of first-round wins at home - Ireland beating Wales in Dublin 29-7 and France victorious against Italy, winning 37-10 in Paris.
So how can you watch the game?
Round 2 here we come... 🔜— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2022
Who are YOU supporting this weekend?#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/atWAgOZVWp
How to watch France v Ireland Six Nations Match
If you’d like to tune in to the France v Ireland clash, here’s how you can.
Coverage of the match will be shown on ITV from 4pm with kick off being at 4.45pm.
ITV Hub also allows viewers to watch live or catch up with content they’ve missed.
With the previous Six Nations matches available to watch on ITV Hub, it’s likely the France v Ireland match will also have a spot on the website.
Watch live as France take on Ireland at 4.45pm on ITV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.