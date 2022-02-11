With the Six Nations well underway, you might be wondering how you can keep up with your teams’ performances.
Wales are set to play Scotland on Saturday February 12 before France take on Ireland the same day.
Wales lost their first-round match 29-7 against Ireland while Scotland were victorious over England winning 20-17.
So how can you watch the game?
How to watch Wales v Scotland on TV, live stream
If you’d like to tune in to the Wales v Scotland clash, here’s how.
Coverage of the match will be shown on BBC One from 1.15pm with kick off at 2.15pm.
BBC iPlayer allows viewers to watch live or catch up with content they’ve missed.
With the previous Six Nations matches available to watch on BBC iPlayer, it’s likely the Wales v Scotland match will also have a spot on the website.
Watch live as Wales take on Scotland at 2.15pm on BBC One.
