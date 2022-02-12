The first game of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship sees Wales and Scotland go head-to-head.

Wales come into the game following a 29-7 defeat in Ireland while Scotland should be more upbeat after winning against old rivals England 20-17 last week.

Will Round 1 results see changes made to the team line-up for today’s competition match – let’s take a look.

Round 2 Six Nations: Wales team line-up

15. Liam Williams, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit; 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Taine Basham, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Seb Davies, 20. Aaron Wainwright, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Jonathan Davies.

Round 2 Six Nations: Scotland team line-up

15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Stuart McInally, 3. WP Nel, 4. Jonny Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Sam Skinner, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Zander Fagerson, 19. Magnus Bradbury, 20. Rory Darge, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Cameron Redpath

The Wales v Scotland Six Nations match takes place at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, February 12 at 2.15pm. Watch live on BBC One.