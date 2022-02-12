Today sees the first and second games of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship kicking off.

Following the Wales v Scotland game earlier, France go head-to-head against Ireland.

Both teams go into the match unbeaten after winning their Round 1 games at home last week.

The game takes place at the Stade de France, Paris from 4.45pm with coverage coming from ITV.

Their all-star panel offering opinions on the action contains some of the biggest names in Irish and Welsh rugby.

Fronting ITV Sport’s TV coverage is Jill Douglas, today being joined in the studio by Brian O'Driscoll, Rory Best and Gareth Thomas.

Presenting coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live are Chris Jones, Johnnie Beattie and Tommy Bowe.