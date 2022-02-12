A Josh van der Flier try has put Ireland back in their Six Nations game against France.
Ireland are back in the game following a try from back row Josh van der Flier.
Spilling out of an Irish maul he quickly made it over the line, taking the score to 22-12.
Heading into the last 10 minutes the scoreline stands at 27-21 with Ireland still very much in the game.
READ MORE
- Six Nations referees 2022 - meet the refs assigned to every game
- Six Nations bonus points and other competition rules
TRY! 🏉✅— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 12, 2022
Josh van der Flier spits outside of an @IrishRugby maul and goes over. Back in it!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/cc36B4xjIX
Who is Josh van der Flier?
Ireland back row, Josh van der Flier, also appears for Irish province Leinster.
Of Dutch descent, his paternal grandparents moved to the Emerald Isle in the 1950s.
He made his his Leinster debut in October 2014 after starting out at the club's academy.
Van der Flier made his Ireland debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations Championship at Twickenham.
He goes by the nickname, The Dutch Disciple.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.